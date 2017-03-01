Zorin Desktop Is a Crowd Pleaser
Zorin OS developers on Tuesday released Version 12.1, offering Linux users a patchwork of software and hardware updates with some performance enhancements and bug fixes. For instance, Zorin OS 12.1 introduces an updated hardware stack.
