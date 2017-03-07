Wikileaks reveals how CIA is targetin...

Wikileaks reveals how CIA is targeting your iPhone, Android, and smart TV

Wikileaks just dropped a massive collection of information detailing how the US government is attacking the devices that many of us use every single day in an effort to gain intel for its own purposes. Tactics for breaching iPhones, iPads, Android devices, PCs, routers, and even smart TVs are included in the leak, which has some serious privacy and security implications if even a fraction of it proves to be accurate.

