Wikileakes Publishes Purported CIA Document Trove on Cyber Operations
Security experts are not surprised by the capabilities described in the documents, but worry over the impact that the leak will have on the intelligence community. Wikileaks published a trove of more than 8,000 files on March 7, purportedly stolen from the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and containing "several hundred millions lines of code" as well as descriptions of cyber-operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNet News.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar 2
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 11
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC