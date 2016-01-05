VirtualBox 5.1.16 Released with Initial Linux Kernel 4.11 Support, Bug Fixes
VirtualBox 5.1.16 is now the most advanced version of the application, and it comes approximately seven weeks after the VirtualBox 5.1.14 maintenance update. The most important change implemented for Linux users is initial support for the upcoming Linux 4.11 kernel, whose development just started a few days with the first Release Candidate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linux Today.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar 2
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 11
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC