vidcutter 3.0.1
Instructions to enable it can be found here: https://en.opensuse.org/Additional_package_repositories#Packman ####AppImage An AppImage version is also available on the releases page to help all other Linux users. *** ###PyPi If you're familiar with Python and PyPi then you can always try that option too but avoid installing PyQt5 from through pip and instead run with your distributions own PyQt5 offering.
