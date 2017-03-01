Version control for your Linux /etc/ directory
One of the many advantages of Linux, UNIX, and similar operating systems is that everything is a file and that most of your configuration is done via text files, allowing you to easily read and write to them with any tool you choose. To monitor your configuration, you have many tools for automating configurations, providing you with detailed control over how your systems are configured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Hat Magazine.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 11
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC