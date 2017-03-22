User-Agent based attacks are a low-ke...

User-Agent based attacks are a low-key risk that shouldn't be overlooked

Old, unpatched vulnerabilities allow hackers to take over systems using the User-Agent string -- an elementary part of virtually every HTTP request. It is a known fact that while the majority of vulnerabilities discovered or reported are fixed by the vendor and a patch is issued, many systems end up not being patched in a timely manner or even at all, for that matter.

