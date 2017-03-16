Timesys Joins Embedded Linux and Androida Alliance (ELAA) as a...
Timesys Corporation , industry pioneer and leading provider of embedded, open source development tools and engineering services, today announced the company joined the Embedded Linux & Android Alliance as a founding member. Timesys' leadership role with ELAA is a natural fit with its expanded service portfolio that includes new, higher-level software services and technologies across the " Embedded Project Spectrum " - from board support packages and devices, to mobile applications and Internet of Things systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar 2
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC