Timesys Joins Embedded Linux and Androida Alliance (ELAA) as a...

Timesys Corporation , industry pioneer and leading provider of embedded, open source development tools and engineering services, today announced the company joined the Embedded Linux & Android Alliance as a founding member. Timesys' leadership role with ELAA is a natural fit with its expanded service portfolio that includes new, higher-level software services and technologies across the " Embedded Project Spectrum " - from board support packages and devices, to mobile applications and Internet of Things systems.

