This ex-Microsoft exec is charged with making programmers love...
For the lion's share of his five-year stint with Microsoft, Sam Ramji had a job unlike any other, acting as liaison between Microsoft and the community of open source, Linux-loving programmers it viewed as a huge threat. Nowadays, Ramji is about four months into a new gig serving as VP of Product Management for Google Cloud , a service where developers rent functionally unlimited supercomputing power straight from the search engine's own global server infrastructure.
