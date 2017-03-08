There's Progress Running Unreal Engine 4 With SteamVR On Linux
Progress is being made with running Unreal Engine 4 for VR on Linux with SteamVR. Yaakuro, a community developer working on Unreal Engine 4's Linux support, has got the basics of UE4 running with SteamVR's Linux beta.
