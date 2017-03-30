The Linux Foundation, ODPi and edX Announce New, Free Intro to Apache Hadoop Course
The course, LFS103x - Introduction to Apache Hadoop , is offered through edX , the nonprofit online learning platform launched in 2012 by Apache Hadoop is an open source project used for distributed processing of large sets of data. It is used by organizations large and small around the world to manage and analyze the massive amounts of data being created every single second of every day.
