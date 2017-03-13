The end of the line for EPEL-5

The end of the line for EPEL-5

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: LWN.net

The remaining users of RHEL 5 will want to know that maintenance of the EPEL-5 repository is coming to an end. " In the end, EPEL-5 went live sometime in April of 2007 and over the next 10 years grew to a repository of over 5000 source packages and 200,000 unique ip addresses checking in per day at its peak of 240,000 in early 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LWN.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar 2 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,759 • Total comments across all topics: 279,629,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC