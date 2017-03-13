The end of the line for EPEL-5
The remaining users of RHEL 5 will want to know that maintenance of the EPEL-5 repository is coming to an end. " In the end, EPEL-5 went live sometime in April of 2007 and over the next 10 years grew to a repository of over 5000 source packages and 200,000 unique ip addresses checking in per day at its peak of 240,000 in early 2013.
