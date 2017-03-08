SUSE Finalizes Acquisition of HPE OpenStack, Cloud Foundry Assets

Linux vendor SUSE announced plans to expand its OpenStack Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, and also enter the Cloud Foundry Platform-as-a-Service market more quickly by leveraging the technology and talent it picked up from Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a deal announced in November . Former HPE employees joining SUSE include Jim Meyer as VP Engineering, Infrastructure as a Service, and Jeff Hobbs as Director of Engineering, who were introduced in a blog post .

