Star Citizen Swapping DX12 for Vulkan

A post to the RSI Community Forums explains a change in plans for Star Citizen . In response to a question on the topic, Cloud Imperium's Alistair Brown explains they are now planning to support the Vulkan graphics API instead of DirectX 12 in their spaceflight game .

