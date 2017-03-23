SecureDrop and Alexandre Oliva are 2016 Free Software Awards winners
BOSTON, Massachusetts, USA -- Saturday, March 25, 2017 -- The Free Software Foundation today announced the winners of the 2016 Free Software Awards at a ceremony held during the LibrePlanet 2017 conference at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology . FSF President Richard M. Stallman presented the Award for the Advancement of Free Software and the Award for Projects of Social Benefit.
