Parrot Linux Distro Delivers Improved Security Tools

From the Kayak car hacking tool to an anonymous web surfing mode, the Parrot Security OS 3.5 Linux distribution provides security researchers with a wide array of tools. Parrot Security OS is a Debian Linux-based distribution that has been optimized for security researcher use cases.

