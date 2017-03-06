Nvidia's Pascal-powered Jetson TX2 co...

Nvidia's Pascal-powered Jetson TX2 computer blows away Raspberry Pi

The Raspberry Pi may be the most widely know board computer being sold, but Nvidia's Jetson TX2 is one of the fastest. The Jetson TX2, unveiled Tuesday, is a full Linux computer on a tiny board the size of a Raspberry Pi.

