Netflix finally, officially, comes to Linux users with Firefox
What Netflix has actually announced is the official release of Netflix for Firefox on Linux with no plugins, the first official support. Chrome users have been unofficially watching it for ages .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inquirer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Puppy Linux Screen resolution
|Mar 18
|I_know_better_now
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar 2
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC