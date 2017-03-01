Need Cooler RAM and PSU for 24/7 Debi...

Need Cooler RAM and PSU for 24/7 Debian Linux router2

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Tom's Hardware

Hi team, sorry if my thread is spammy one, but maybe you could paste some links to already active or solved threads. usecase : home router , NAS, minidlna, hypervizor, 24/7 so I need QUIET box, YES I know, HDD will work quite loudly, but I would like to make it as quiet as possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tom's Hardware.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar 2 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb 11 Pessimistic1 6
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,516 • Total comments across all topics: 279,342,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC