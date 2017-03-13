Minifree Ltd.'s GNU+Linux Computers

Minifree Ltd. - doing business as "Ministry of Freedom" - exists mainly for reasons Linuxers will like: to make it easier for people to get computers that respect their freedom and privacy, and to provide funding for a meaningful project, called Libreboot. Minifree describes Libreboot as a free and open-source BIOS/UEFI replacement that offers faster boot speeds, better security and many advanced features compared to most proprietary boot firmware.

