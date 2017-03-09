Microsoft Makes Data Center Network S...

Microsoft Makes Data Center Network Software Easy for Average Developer

Thursday

Facebook's announcement of FBOSS, its Linux-based data center network OS, two years ago, and Microsoft's open sourcing of SONiC, the software stack that powers the networking infrastructure for all of its cloud services, last year, were the first phase of unbundling, or disaggregation of network hardware and network software. The two companies' software was built to run on various types of network hardware, built by different vendors - a major departure from the tightly coupled hardware and software bundles by the likes of Cisco, Dell, or Juniper, typically found in most enterprise data centers.

Chicago, IL

