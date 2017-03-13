Microsoft Continues to Hoard Patents ...

Microsoft Continues to Hoard Patents -- Even Buying Patents -- While Using Them Against GNU/Linux

Basic scrutiny of Microsoft's patent activity and its latest moves serves to reinforce the prior analysis, which says Microsoft uses patents to force OEMs to 'bundle in' Microsoft 'apps' and pressure companies to host GNU/Linux virtual machines only in Azure, for perceived "peace of mind" in a climate of patent aggression which Microsoft contributes to by sending patents to large patent trolls

