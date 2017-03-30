Litebook Launches Cheap, Chromebook-Like Linux Laptop Powered by elementary OS

The Alpha Litebook is a 14.1-inch Full HD laptop that runs the Ubuntu-based elementary OS distribution and ships with some of the most popular open source applications, including Google Chrome, Steam for Linux, Spotify, Skype, PlayOnLinux, WPS Office office suite, and much more. It's here to answer the prayers of many Linux users from all over the globe, people who no longer want to use the Microsoft Windows operating system because of viruses and other malware, nor have the money to buy an expensive MacBook from Apple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linux Today.