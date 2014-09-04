Linux Kernels 4.9.14 and 4.4.53 Add Many Networking and Filesystem Improvements

Linux kernels 4.9.14 LTS and 4.4.53 LTS are now available for users of GNU/Linux distributions that are powered by a kernel from these stable, long-term supported branches. They come about two weeks after their previous builds, namely Linux kernel 4.9.13 LTS and Linux kernel 4.4.52 LTS, and bring quite a number of improvements for various components.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linux Today.