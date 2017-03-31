Linux Build of Mad Max Under Vulkan A...

Linux Build of Mad Max Under Vulkan API Boosts Nvidia 1080 Ti Performance 100%

Read more: [H]ard OCP

Feral Interactive has released a new Linux Mad Max build that brings the Vulkan API to the game. This new build alleviates the CPU bottlenecks that the OpenGL version was plagued with and boosts performance of the Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti by up to 100%! This performance boost is prevalent throughout the bench-marking that Phoronix detailed in their performance review .

Chicago, IL

