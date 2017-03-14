Infosys joins Open Invention Network ...

Infosys joins Open Invention Network Community

Durham, Mar 28 : Open Invention Network , a patent non-aggression community in history with well over 2000 members, on Tuesday announced that Infosys has joined OIN as a community member. As a leading IT services provider, and one of the most admired companies in India, Infosys believes that open source software is a necessary enabler as enterprises worldwide use the Internet to build new consumer-centric and connected applications.

