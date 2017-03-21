Huawei and SUSE Announce SUSE Linux E...

Huawei and SUSE Announce SUSE Linux Enterprise Server Support for KunLun RAS 2.0

Huawei and SUSE today announced SUSE Linux Enterprise Server as the preferred standard operating system for Huawei's KunLun RAS 2.0. Based on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 Service Pack 2, the OS supports the unique Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability features of Huawei's KunLun Mission Critical Server. The RAS 2.0 features enable customers to add or remove CPU and memory resources without shutting down the system.

