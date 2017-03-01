Handy Backup Software Provides OwnCloud Backup WebDAV Client
Handy Backup provides the standard WebDAV plug-in as the OwnCloud backup tool, as well as a complete set of backup functions, methods and utilities realizing any particular strategy to effectively backup OwnCloud data. Users can utilize their OwnCloud server backup vaults as data storages with Handy Backup solution, or install Handy Backup directly to OwnCloud servers , to make server-level backup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|3 hr
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 11
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC