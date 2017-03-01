Handy Backup Software Provides OwnClo...

Handy Backup Software Provides OwnCloud Backup WebDAV Client

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: WebWire

Handy Backup provides the standard WebDAV plug-in as the OwnCloud backup tool, as well as a complete set of backup functions, methods and utilities realizing any particular strategy to effectively backup OwnCloud data. Users can utilize their OwnCloud server backup vaults as data storages with Handy Backup solution, or install Handy Backup directly to OwnCloud servers , to make server-level backup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta 3 hr billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb 11 Pessimistic1 6
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,017 • Total comments across all topics: 279,271,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC