Gufw- Gui for Uncomplicated Firewall

Gufw- Gui for Uncomplicated Firewall

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Fsf.org

It supports common tasks such as allowing or blocking pre-configured, common p2p, or individual ports port , and many others! Gufw is powered by ufw, runs on Ubuntu, and anywhere else Python, GTK, and Ufw are available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fsf.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Puppy Linux Screen resolution Sat I_know_better_now 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar 2 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,865 • Total comments across all topics: 279,685,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC