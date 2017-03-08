Gentoo-Based exGENT Linux Distro Gets the "Best Version Ever," Says Developer
It uses the lightweight Xfce 4.12.1 desktop environment by default and the Linux 4.9.12 kernel. The OS is distributed as a Live DVD designed to run only on 64-bit architectures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linux Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar 2
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 11
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC