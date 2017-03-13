Firefox Goes PulseAudio Only, Leaves ALSA Users With No Sound
An anonymous reader shares a report: If you're a Linux user who upgraded to Firefox 52 only to find that the browser no longer plays sound, you're not alone . Firefox 52 saw release last week and it makes PulseAudio a hard dependency -- meaning ALSA only desktops are no longer supported.
