Fedora 26 Linux Distro Delayed Again, Looks Like It Launches on June 27, 2017

On March 23, the release team planned another Go/No-Go meeting, but it looks like they decided to delay the release of the Alpha, as well as the Beta and the final Fedora 26 Linux operating system, though we didn't spot any announcement posted on the Fedora Project mailing list at the moment of writing. According to the release schedule, we can notice that the new release dates are now set for April 4 for the Alpha, May 30 for the Beta, and June 27 for Fedora 26 final.

