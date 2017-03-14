Fedora 26 Linux Distro Delayed Again, Looks Like It Launches on June 27, 2017
On March 23, the release team planned another Go/No-Go meeting, but it looks like they decided to delay the release of the Alpha, as well as the Beta and the final Fedora 26 Linux operating system, though we didn't spot any announcement posted on the Fedora Project mailing list at the moment of writing. According to the release schedule, we can notice that the new release dates are now set for April 4 for the Alpha, May 30 for the Beta, and June 27 for Fedora 26 final.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linux Today.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Puppy Linux Screen resolution
|Mar 18
|I_know_better_now
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar 2
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC