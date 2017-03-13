Fedora 26 Alpha Delayed by a Week Due to Late Blockers, Could Launch on March 28
This is the second delay the Fedora 26 Alpha release received. It was initially scheduled for launch on March 14, and then delayed until March 21, but it won't happen because during today's Go/No-Go meeting, the Fedora Linux developers decided that some critical bugs need to be resolved before it hits the streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linux Today.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Puppy Linux Screen resolution
|1 hr
|I_know_better_now
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar 2
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC