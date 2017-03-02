Fedora 25 kernel-4.9.13-200.fc25

Fedora Update Notification FEDORA-2017-d875ae8299 2017-03-02 22:38:19.065412 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name : kernel Product : Fedora 25 Version : 4.9.13 Release : 200.fc25 URL : http://www.kernel.org/ Summary : The Linux kernel Description : The kernel meta package -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Update Information: The 4.9.13 update contains a number of important fixes across the tree -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- References: [ 1 ] Bug #1427984 - CVE-2017-6347 kernel: ipv4: Incorrect IP_CHECKSUM handling https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1427984 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program.

