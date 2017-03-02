Fedora 25 kernel-4.9.13-200.fc25

Fedora 25 kernel-4.9.13-200.fc25

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: LinuxSecurity.com

Fedora Update Notification FEDORA-2017-d875ae8299 2017-03-02 22:38:19.065412 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name : kernel Product : Fedora 25 Version : 4.9.13 Release : 200.fc25 URL : http://www.kernel.org/ Summary : The Linux kernel Description : The kernel meta package -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Update Information: The 4.9.13 update contains a number of important fixes across the tree -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- References: [ 1 ] Bug #1427984 - CVE-2017-6347 kernel: ipv4: Incorrect IP_CHECKSUM handling https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1427984 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LinuxSecurity.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta 23 hr billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb 11 Pessimistic1 6
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,291,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC