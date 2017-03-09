FBI investigates CIA leaks, Comey says 'There is no such thing as absolute privacy in America'
The FBI and CIA are working together on a joint investigation into the Vault 7 document cache published by WikiLeaks that supposedly reveals the CIA's hacking tools. Many of the companies mentioned in the documents for having exploitable vulnerabilities -- including Apple , the Linux Foundation , and Microsoft -- have spoken out about the leaks, but it has taken some time for the CIA itself to respond.
