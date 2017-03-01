Debian-Based Q4OS 1.8.3 "Orion" Distro Released with Update Manager Improvements
Q4OS 1.8.3 is now the most stable and advanced version of the Q4OS 1.8 "Orion" series, promising to add some more improvements to the in-house built Update Manager application, as well as all the latest security and software updates that have been released upstream in the software repositories of Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Stretch."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linux Today.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 11
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC