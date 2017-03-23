Computer freezes randomly On Windows 10 And Ubuntu Linu...0

Computer freezes randomly On Windows ...

Hi , I Have a Pc with this hardwares : 1070 MSI GPU 8 GIG RAM 2 CHANNEL 8GIG*2 GEIL CORE I7 CPU WITH LIQUID FAN INTEL 6700K 4 GHZ HDD BLACK WD 1 GIG SDD SAMSUNG 250 GIG PS 1200 W COOLER MASTER pc freez randomly with no special time some times i am working for 1 week and nothing happen some times 2 freez on a day when it is freez last picture of pc will stop on monitor and keyboard and mouse stop working too also keboard cpaslock adn num light are stuck on position restart button on case not workign and i have to shut down with power button ! it will happed on linux or windows 10 note : i activated hot plug for all drives in 6 month earlier and i forgot where to deactive them in bios note : after freez fans and hardware working with no problem pc run very will in heavy softeare and games ! must of freez are when i dont using the pc !!! please help me to figure out the problem !

