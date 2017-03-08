CIA revelations look like a Wiki-dud ...

CIA revelations look like a Wiki-dud for now

Read more: Lowell Sun

Wikileaks' latest data dump, the "Vault 7," purporting to reveal the Central Intelligence Agency's hacking tools, appears to be something of a dud. If you didn't know before that spy agencies could apply these tools and techniques, you're naive, and if you think it undermines the attribution of hacker attacks on the Democratic National Committee and other targets, you'll be disappointed.

