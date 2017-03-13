Canonical Preps Security Lifeboat, Ye...

Canonical Preps Security Lifeboat, Yells: Ubuntu 12.04 Hold-Outs, Get In

Gavin Clarke, writing for The Register: Canonical is extending the deadline for security updates for paying users of its five-year-old Ubuntu 12.04 LTS -- a first. Ubuntu 12.04 LTS will become the first Long Term Support release of Canonical's Linux to get Extended Security Maintenance .

Chicago, IL

