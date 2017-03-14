AT&T takes up membership in the Linux...

AT&T takes up membership in the Linux Foundation, furthers open source efforts

2017-03-14

AT&T has become a Platinum member in the Linux Foundation, a move that reflects the telco's ongoing effort to implement open source and open networks not only in its own networks but also to drive broader industry collaboration. In February, AT&T contributed several million lines of ECOMP code to The Linux Foundation, as well as the new Open Network Automation Platform Project based on production-ready code from AT&T and OPEN-O contributors.

Chicago, IL

