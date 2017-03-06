AMD Ryzen with VMWare ESXi: A Pink Screen of Death
Here's one for those of you who hang out in our Virtualized Computing subforum. With all of those cores for not very much money, many of us have been secretly thinking about whether or not Ryzen would make for a good ESXi server.
Start the conversation, or Read more at [H]ard OCP.
