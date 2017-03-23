After 20 Years, OpenSSL Will Change To Apache License 2.0, Seeks Pasts Contributors
After nearly 20 years and 31,000 commits, OpenSSL wants to change to Apache License v2.0. They're now tracking down all 400 contributors to sign new license agreements, a process expected to take several months. Slashdot reader rich_salz shares links to OpenSSL's official announcement .
