What is a Kickstart installation and why would you use it?
In this video, Ric Messier explains what Kickstart is and why you should use it. After watching the video, you will understand what Kickstart is and be able to locate the Kickstart file created by the installation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O'Reilly Radar.
Comments
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|17 hr
|crisps
|5
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ...
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC