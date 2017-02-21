Ubuntu: 3207-2: Linux kernel (Trusty HWE) vulnerabilities
Software Description: - linux-lts-trusty: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Trusty for Precise Details: USN-3207-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux Hardware Enablement kernel from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS for Ubuntu 12.04 LTS.
