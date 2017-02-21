Ubuntu: 3207-2: Linux kernel (Trusty HWE) vulnerabilities

Software Description: - linux-lts-trusty: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Trusty for Precise Details: USN-3207-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux Hardware Enablement kernel from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS for Ubuntu 12.04 LTS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LinuxSecurity.com.