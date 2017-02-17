typtop added to PyPI
TypToP is a password checking scheme that learns from your mistakes in typing login password and let you log in to your laptop with small typos. If you install this software and want to participate in our research study, please fill in this `this short survey `__.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richard Jones' Stuff.
Comments
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 11
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC