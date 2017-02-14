STMicroelectronics' MCU Finder for PC Connects Conveniently to STM32...

STMicroelectronics has released its MCU Finder for PC, enabling embedded developers to access essential STM32 32-bit ARM Cortex -M and STM8 8-bit MCU information conveniently from the same desktop environment used for application development. Leveraging features of ST's popular MCU Finder mobile app , the PC version provides easy-to-use selection tools, self-maintaining documentation, and connections to MCU communities.

