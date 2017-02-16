SQL Server for Linux Coming Soon
The latest version of Microsoft SQL Server, dubbed SQL Server v.Next, is due out soon after being in public preview mode since last year. From the looks of things, there is plenty for IT departments to like about the latest release, including the ability to develop applications on Linux or Docker's container environment in addition to Windows.
