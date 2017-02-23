Red Hat: 'use after free' vulnerability found in Linux...
Red Hat Product Security has published details of an "important" security vulnerability in the Linux kernel. The IPv6 implementation of the DCCP protocol means that it is possible for a local, unprivileged user to alter kernel memory and escalate their privileges.
