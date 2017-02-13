Red Hat: 2017:0269-01: java-1.7.0-openjdk: Critical Advisory

An update for java-1.7.0-openjdk is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7. Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact [More...] ===================================================================== Red Hat Security Advisory Synopsis: Critical: java-1.7.0-openjdk security update Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0269-01 Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0269.html Issue date: 2017-02-13 CVE Names: CVE-2016-5546 CVE-2016-5547 CVE-2016-5548 CVE-2016-5552 CVE-2017-3231 CVE-2017-3241 CVE-2017-3252 CVE-2017-3253 CVE-2017-3261 CVE-2017-3272 CVE-2017-3289 ===================================================================== 1. Summary: An update for java-1.7.0-openjdk is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6, and Red Hat ... (more)

