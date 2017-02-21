QC-usb

QC-usb

The original work was done by Georg Acher and was known as qce-ga; Jean-Frederic Clere took that driver and created the first Video4Linux driver, enabling popular V4L applications such as Xawtv to display pictures from the webcam. Since then, a group of developers around the world have evolved the driver into its current state, adding support for new cameras and chipsets as they have become available.

